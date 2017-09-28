Trustees hear of headstone project

For the Troy Daily News

MONROE TOWNSHIP — Sharon Snipes and her Girl Scout Troop No. 32339 members were on hand at the Monroe Township Trustees Sept. 18 meeting to report the results of a “Headstone Cleaning” project they completed recently at Maple Hill Cemetery for 49 veterans’ monuments in Sections 1 and 2.

This hard work using a special biological solution, brushes and water rinse earned them a project award and transposed these older monuments back to readable names and dates identifying these honored veterans. The group took before and after photo shots of the monuments and presented on poster board these photos to the trustees so they could see the miraculous difference in these now cleaned stones. All board members shook the hands of each Girl Scout, thanking them for their efforts with this special volunteer project.

During the rest of this Monday evening business session, the trustees agreed to pay end of the month bills totaling $216,434.91; and passed a resolution that approved the 2017 tax rate filing according to the Miami County Budget Commission.

The maintenance staff continues to adhere to a very busy fall schedule that includes inspecting over 300 township catch basins for an EPA year-end report; installation of approximately 30 foundation frames at Maple Hill Cemetery; and all township cemeteries semi-annual clean up slated for the week of Oct. 30. People are advised to remove all flowers by October 29 and may return to decorating for the fall and wintertime on Nov. 5. It was also noted replacement of curbing and sidewalk outside the South Third Street side of the township building has been completed.

In notifications, the weekly Thursday Tipp City Farmers Marketplace has been cancelled for remainder of 2017.

The next meeting for the township trustees will be held 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 in the meeting room at 6 E. Main St., Tipp City. As a reminder, the township offices and facilities will be closed Monday, Oct. 9 in observance of Columbus Day; however, the Monroe Township Water and Sewer District members will still meet on this date at 6 p.m. in the township meeting room, 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.