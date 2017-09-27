Community briefs

Y offers free diabetes program

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is currently enrolling participants for an eight-week program on diabetes education, supportand self-management. Each session will concentrate on various topics to help participants to establish good habits and learn how tomanage their pre-diabetes or diabetes symptoms. The program is designed to bring awareness and education to the community about therisk factors related to diabetes and chronic illnesses associated with diabetes.

This program is free for those who qualify through referral. It includes educational seminars, free personal training and membership withthe Miami County YMCA during the program and for 6 months after participants graduate. The class will be held Tuesday evenings at 6:30p.m., beginning Oct. 17 at the YMCA’s Piqua Branch, 223 W. High St. This program is possible through funding from the United Way.

To register for the program or for more information, contact Heather Sever at the Miami County YMCA at 773-9622 orh.sever@miamicountyymca.net.

CROP Walk upcoming

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Council of Churches is sponsoring the annual Nancy Schlafman Memorial CROP Walk on Sunday, Oct. 8at Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

Registration begins at 1:45 p.m.

The approximately 3 mile walk will start at 2 p.m.

Twenty-five percent of funds raised will be used to purchase food and given to families in need at Christmas time who live in UnionTownship. Donations can be made to CWS/CROP and mailed to Les Trittschuh, 65 Sandstone Lane, Wet Milton, OH 45383.

CWS/CROP is a 501(3) non-profit organization that reaches out to the millions who are hungry.

For more information, call Trittschuh at (937) 478-8093.

BNC plans haunted woods

TROY — Enjoy a kid-friendly evening filled with guided walks, live animals and costumed characters at Brukner Nature Center on Oct. 21-22 and 28-29. Your guide will lead you along the gently rolling, luminary-lit trail and stop at five stations along the way so you and your family can learn all about the wild creatures of the night — bring your flashlights.

Activities also include free face painting, games, storytelling at a campfire, plus cookies and cider after the hike. This program is $5 per person for BNC members and $7 per person for non-members (cash or check only). Be sure to have your membership card ready.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis on the night of the event, handed out in the order that you arrive at the gate at our entrance, so if you want to join your friends please ride together or meet and drive in together! Gate opens at 6 p.m. with the first group leaving at 6:30 p.m. and every 5 minutes after that. Parking is limited.

Wildlife expert to speak

TROY — OSU Extension will host Dr. Stan Gehrt, OSU Extension wildlife specialist and coyote expert on Oct. 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Extension Meeting Room on the ground floor of the Old Courthouse in Troy.

Dr. Gehrt will share information on coyote behavior, community-level strategies for urban and rural management, and how to minimize conflict based on a long-term study of over 800 coyotes living in Chicago and surrounding areas.

The cost is $5 per person and registration is appreciated before Oct. 13. Seating is limited. Please contact the office to register (937) 440-3945 or visit go.osu.edu/miamicoyotes.

Halloween parties set

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Public Library is hosting a “Not So Scary” party from 6:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 19. This fun program will include a costume showing, so wear your costumes. The library will offer trick-or-treat safety tips, an interactive story, and Halloween bingo with prizes. There will also be light refreshments and a take home craft.

And on Oct. 31, stop by the “Haunted Library” at the Milton-Union Public Library from 6-8 p.m. during Beggar’s Night in West Milton. Wear a costume and check out the decorations. The library will pass out candy as well as non-food items for children who can’t have candy. For more information about this or other programs, call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org.

Milton-Union Public Library is located at 560 S. Main St., West Milton and is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scholarship applications available

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Foundation reminds Miami County high school seniors and graduates the deadline for submitting scholarship applications is Nov. 1.

The Thelma Ross Dalton Memorial Scholarship is for any resident to further their post-high school education in any accredited college, trade/vocational or nursing/health related facility. Miami County Medical Society Scholarship is awarded to a resident who has been accepted into or currently attending medical school and pursuing an approved course of study to become a Medical Doctor (M.D.) or a Doctor of Osteopathy (D.O.). Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, fellowships are not considered.

The Miami County Foundation administers and distributes scholarships annually. A committee made up of Miami County Foundation board members and residents will select recipients. Applications for all these scholarships are available online at www.miamicountyfoundation.org, high schools or by phoning the Miami County Foundation office at (937) 773-9012.