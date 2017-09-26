MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced a New Carlisle woman to serve 18 months in prison for third degree felony concealing a handgun inside the Miami County Jail.

Cassondra Workman, 25, was arrested by Troy Police on a Clark County warrant on May 21. The .22-caliber pistol was unloaded and was concealed in her bra at the time of her arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office reports, Workman hid the gun in her clothing as she changed into a jail uniform. She then placed the gun in her waistband. When the Clark County officials came to pick her up, a deputy found the gun in her bra area after she had changed clothes again before her transfer. The deputy found the gun during a pat down before she was placed inside a vehicle.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Workman said. She also apologized to the jail staff.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins said Workman’s actions compromised the safety of the corrections officers as well as jail inmates.

“You didn’t think about the consequences. This situation could have ended tragically for a lot of innocent people,” Judge Pratt said. Judge Pratt also called Workman’s actions “flat out dangerous.”

Workman received 13 days of jail credit.

Workman http://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2017/09/web1_Workman.jpg Workman