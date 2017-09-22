Tipp City leaf pickup schedule set

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Street Department is gearing up to start its annual leaf pickup program next month.

The department has released a few important guidelines to follow. Residents are asked to rake leaves into the street, 1 foot from the curb, so that storm water will drain. Please do not place limbs, sticks, bricks, rocks or yard debris with the leaves in the street. These items cause damage to the equipment, create down time for repairs, and add delay to the leaf pickup schedule.

The schedule is as follows:

• Oct. 16-20 and Nov. 13-17 — Areas throughout the city as needed. Areas between Interstate 75 and North Hyatt Street, north of West Main Street.

• Oct. 23-27 and Nov. 20-24 — All areas east of Hyatt Street, both north and south of Main Street. There will be no pickup on Thanksgiving Day, Wednesday, Nov. 23.

• Oct. 30, Nov. 4, Nov. 27 and Dec. 1 — Areas between I-75 and South Hyatt, south of West Main Street.

• Nov. 6 -10 and Dec. 4-8 — Areas west of I-75, north and south of Main Street.

• Dec. 11-15 — Cleanup throughout the city as needed

If you have any questions pertaining to the schedule or guidelines, please call the City Utility/Services office at (937) 667-6305.