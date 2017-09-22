MVCTC Cosmetology Salon opens doors for school year

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Cosmetology program opened the doors to the Salon on Monday, Sept. 18.

The MVCTC Salon offers cuts, styles, chemical services, and spa services all performed by MVCTC high school students under the instructor’s supervision. The Salon is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

One of many goals as a district, is to allow the student to gain the optimal education in their program of choice and academic courses. Junior year students learn salon and state board techniques, some trendy styles, employability skills, and teambuilding activities. Senior students have the opportunity to experience working with clients.

Students apply their knowledge and skills by operating a fully functional salon. In the spring, senior students that have completed 1,500 hours of instruction take their Ohio State Board Exam. With passage, students become a licensed cosmetologist in the State of Ohio.

The dedicated MVCTC instructors, Monica Bir, Maria Brewer, and Mandy Moore take pride in preparing our young hair designers for the 21st century. The MVCTC instructors have a total of over 100 years in the cosmetology industry, and over 80 years as educators. Their dedication to the education of MVCTC students is evident in the 90 percent Ohio State Board Exam passage rate.

For more information about the MVCTC Salon, please visit www.mvctc.com/salon.

For over 45-years, MVCTC has been providing career technical education for 27 partner school districts encompassing five counties in Southwest Ohio. MVCTC is dedicated to providing in-demand workforce training for youth, adults, and organizations in the Miami Valley.