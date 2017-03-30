Bomb squad assists with disposal of chemicals

WEST MILTON — A West Milton resident turned over chemicals consistent with fireworks or bomb manufacturing to police, prompting the department to call the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Dayton bomb squad for assistance.

According to West Milton Police Chief Harry Busse, the resident contacted the department on Tuesday and asked for help in disposing of glass jars of chemicals he discovered while cleaning his home.

“The owner of the home called us and said, ‘I don’t know what this stuff is, but I’m worried,’” he said.

Some of the jars contained materials often found in fireworks, like black powder, but other jars appeared to contain more serious chemicals, Busse said.

The department consulted ATF, and was advised that several of the materials, “if mixed, could cause a problem,” Busse said.

The Dayton bomb squad responded to the department on Wednesday afternoon and disposed of the chemicals in a remote location.

“They took it out in a field, dug some holes and detonated it,” he said.

On Wednesday evening, West Milton officers and members of the Dayton bomb squad returned to the home where the chemicals were found. One additional container of questionable material was discovered and destroyed as a precautionary measure by the bomb squad, Busse said.

The investigation into all the circumstances surrounding this event is still ongoing. It is still unknown where the jars came from, although they appeared to have been there for some time, Busse added.

Fire Captain Ben Herron said the discovery and disposal of those materials is unrelated to the fire that burned down a garage on Kessler-Frederick Road on Wednesday afternoon.

